American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

