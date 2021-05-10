American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

