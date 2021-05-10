American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

