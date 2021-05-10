AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after buying an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

