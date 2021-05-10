AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

