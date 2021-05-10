Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Shares of ATUS opened at $37.14 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

