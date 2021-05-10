Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,387. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 325,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

