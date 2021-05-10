Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

