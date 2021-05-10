Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.35). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 59,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

