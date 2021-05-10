Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce sales of $12.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $9.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $50.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.24 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Shares of CTSO opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

