Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Energizer reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 785,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

