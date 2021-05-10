Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report sales of $453.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.80 million. Herc reported sales of $368.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HRI opened at $112.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

