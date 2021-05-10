Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $9.99 on Monday, reaching $141.05. 5,603,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,294. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $140.10 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

