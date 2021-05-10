Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

