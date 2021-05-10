Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $86.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

