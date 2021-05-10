Analysts Issue Forecasts for Personalis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Personalis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Personalis stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

