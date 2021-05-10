Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rattler Midstream LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.55 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

