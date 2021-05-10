Analysts Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

THS opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

