Analysts Offer Predictions for Nevro Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Shares of NVRO opened at $156.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

