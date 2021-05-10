Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NOV (NOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

5/5/2021 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/3/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/29/2021 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/11/2021 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOV is one of the biggest manufacturers of drilling equipment in the world. Banking on its successful cost cutting initiatives, the company delivered an impressive $700 million in free cash flow in the difficult year of 2020. Its large base of rigs globally offers a steady recurring revenue stream.Ample cash, availability of $2 billion under its revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the NOV story. However, oilfield service market continue to remain tough amid the plunge in crude prices and coronavirus-induced activity fall. Unsurprisingly, National Oilwell shares have underperformed the Zacks Oilfield Machineries & Equipment industry so far this year (+22.1% vs.+35.1%). With dearth of new orders and an unfavourable offshore investment scene, upside from current levels appear limited.”

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 5,066,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,990. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NOV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

