Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coupa Software (COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

4/22/2021 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.80. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $189.86 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

