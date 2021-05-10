Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/29/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 3/24/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00.
  • 3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $68.00.

RCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,308. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.