Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00.

3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $68.00.

RCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,308. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

