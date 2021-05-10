Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.28. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$37.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.93.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.