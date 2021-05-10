Analysts Set Expectations for Immunic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.