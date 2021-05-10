Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP):

5/1/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/29/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/24/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/22/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/15/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/14/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

4/5/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

