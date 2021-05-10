Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN):
- 4/28/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
BMRN stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. 710,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.