Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

4/28/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

BMRN stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. 710,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,168 shares of company stock worth $4,706,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

