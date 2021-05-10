Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Copa (CPA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Copa (NYSE: CPA) recently:

5/5/2021 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2021 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/21/2021 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/19/2021 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

4/11/2021 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/29/2021 – Copa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 333,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,056. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Copa by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

