Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

