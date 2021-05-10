AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

