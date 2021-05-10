Anchor One Day Volume Reaches $26,270.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $26,270.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

