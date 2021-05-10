ANON Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, ANON has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $71,390.22 and $31.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00482580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00243617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

