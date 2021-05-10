Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $380.00 at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.62.

ANTM traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.31. 3,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $397.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

