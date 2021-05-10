Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Shares Down 2.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.54. 18,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $161.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

