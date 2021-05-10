Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $149.55 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $149.55 million and $3.74 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00014324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.