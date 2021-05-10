API3 (API3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.30 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00011225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

