Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.51 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $81.51 million and $6.29 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

