Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Down 4.2%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Appen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

