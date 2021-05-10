AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,324. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.54. AppFolio has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

