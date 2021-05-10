AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,324. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.54. AppFolio has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $186.59.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.