AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of APP traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,140. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

