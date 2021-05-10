AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

