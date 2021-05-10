Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

APR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 108,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,477. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apria stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

