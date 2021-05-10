AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,438. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,848 shares of company stock worth $6,743,600. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

