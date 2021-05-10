AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $167.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR opened at $157.56 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5,710.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after buying an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $94,584,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 294.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,013,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,069,000 after buying an additional 757,017 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

