Aptiv PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.90.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $79,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.