Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.09 on Monday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

