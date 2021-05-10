Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.