Arbidex (ABX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

