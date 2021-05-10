ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Tops $0.0006

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $58,199.89 and approximately $33.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.