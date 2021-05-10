Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 3,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market cap of $805.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

