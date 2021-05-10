Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 7196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.